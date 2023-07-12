Not Sanjeev Kumar, This Actor Was The First Choice To Play Thakur Baldev Singh In Sholay

When we list the most exceptionally talented actors in Indian cinema, Sanjeev Kumar’s name comes up. He was limitless as an actor and could essay every character with utmost perfection on the screen. One of his iconic characters, which received accolades from the audience, is Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay. Thakur Baldev Singh was shown as a former police officer, who hires two outlaws Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) to take revenge on the murderers of his family. The audience will be surprised to know that the makers were not interested in casting Sanjeev Kumar for this character. Sanjeev himself was not willing to essay this role. Dilip Kumar was initially the choice of Sholay’s writers, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, to play this character. In a disappointing turn of events, Dilip rejected the offer, saying that there is no variety in it.

Later, in many interviews, Dilip Kumar expressed his regret for not essaying Thakur’s role as Sholay turned out to be a cult classic. Reportedly, another renowned actor Pran was also considered to play Thakur Baldev Singh. Sholay’s director Ramesh Sippy was more interested to rope in Sanjeev instead of Pran; and finally, his decision prevailed.