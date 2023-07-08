Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Is The Highest Tax Payer In Bollywood

Despite facing a series of box office disappointments, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar continues to maintain his position as one of the highest tax-paying individuals in the industry. His commitment to fulfilling his financial responsibilities was recognized last year when he received the prestigious Samman Patra from the Income Tax department. This esteemed certificate celebrates his consistent contributions to the nation’s tax system, highlighting his dedication and financial accountability.

Due to his busy shooting schedule in the UK, Akshay Kumar’s team graciously accepted the honorary certificate on his behalf from the Income Tax Department. It comes as no surprise that the actor has consistently been among India’s top taxpayers for the past five years. With a prolific career comprising numerous successful films and lucrative endorsements, Akshay’s presence on the highest taxpayer list is expected. The news of his recent recognition has gained significant attention on social media, quickly going viral.

In a candid interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar expressed his deep sense of pride in being the son of an accountant. He emphasised the importance of paying taxes promptly, revealing that his father instilled this value in him. The actor stressed that he wants to avoid any speculation or questions regarding hidden money. Furthermore, Akshay shared his decision to relinquish his Canadian citizenship, underlining his unwavering love and commitment to his country. He explained that India has provided him with everything, and it deeply upsets him when people make uninformed comments about his personal choices.

Despite the controversies surrounding his citizenship, Akshay Kumar acknowledges that India holds the utmost importance in his life. He recognises that his earnings and achievements have predominantly come from India, and he feels privileged to have the opportunity to give back to the country that has given him so much. The actor also expressed his disappointment when people pass judgment without understanding the complete story. His words reflect his unwavering commitment to India and his genuine desire to contribute positively.