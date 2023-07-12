Not Shankar But This Director To Shoot Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer? What We Know

The Shankar directorial Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is one of the most awaited films. Even though the film has been on the floors for quite some, the fans are patiently waiting for an update from the makers. The film has been seeing a huge delay due to Shankar and Ram Charan being busy with their respective prior commitments at both professional and personal levels. Now there are reports which suggest that the makers of Game Changer have roped in another director to shoot a portion.

According to reports by FilmiBeat, the film has seen multiple delays and now director Sailesh Kolanu will shoot a portion of Game Changer. The film’s producer, Dil Raju reportedly wanted to release the film on its scheduled date which is set around the occasion of Sankranti 2024.

This report has left the fans worried and confused about whether Shankar is directing the film or not, as they were eager to witness the magic of Ram Charan and Shankar’s collaboration. Let us also clear out that Sailesh is reportedly supposed to shoot with the second unit and the main scenes in the film will be completed by Shankar himself.

In a report by India Today, Ram Charan will soon resume work after his paternal break. The actor is expected to essay the role of an IAS officer in the film. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the film also features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth and Nassar in significant roles.