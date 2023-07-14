Nothing Here, Just Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Creating Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently occupied with the promotion of their highly anticipated film Bawaal. This marks the first collaboration between the two actors under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the duo was seen in Mumbai, actively engaging in promotional activities for their upcoming movie. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan made a stylish appearance as they stepped out of their vanity van to greet the paparazzi.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a stunning white and pink floral bodycon dress. Complementing her outfit, she opted for pink gladiator sandals. With her wavy hair left open, the actress exuded a fresh summer vibe. Janhvi went for a minimal makeup look as she applied pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and pink nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan showcased his dapper style in a sleek all-black ensemble. Sporting a leather jacket over a white t-shirt, he paired it with stylish black jeans and matching black shoes, completing his trendy look. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In a recent interview amidst the ongoing promotions, Varun Dhawan shared his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor revealed that he deliberately refrained from engaging in conversations with Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of the shoot.