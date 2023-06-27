Nothing Here, Just Kareena Kapoor Enjoying A ‘Colorful’ Breakfast With Family In London

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a much-needed break in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. Embracing this precious time with her family, the actress has been capturing and sharing delightful moments from their summer getaway. Recently, Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of their vibrant breakfast in London. She posted a stunning family portrait accompanied by the caption, “We believe in adding a burst of colours to our breakfast. Celebrating the summer of 2023."

Captured in a heartwarming moment, the photograph showcased Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoying a delightful breakfast with their adorable children, Taimur and Jeh. Taimur and Jeh looked irresistibly cute in their navy blue and red jerseys, while Kareena radiated vibrant energy in her vibrant orange shirt paired with denim jeans. Her hair is elegantly tied in a bun as she held a cup in her hand, striking a pose for the camera. Saif Ali Khan exuded effortless style in his pastel green shirt. Taimur’s cheerful smile and Jeh’s playful expression added an extra layer of charm to the scene. The table was adorned with plates filled with luscious strawberries and blueberries.

Advertisement

Take a look at the picture:

The photograph quickly garnered attention from fans, who wasted no time in expressing their thoughts through comments. A user commented, “Jeh looks mischievous. I bet he is quite a handful. Such a lovely picture!" Another user loved the boys’ jersey, “Oh, Boys wearing Messi’s Jersey. That beautiful."

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif were also accompanied by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with their adorable daughter Inaaya. A few days ago, Soha took to Instagram and shared a delightful picture featuring her and her brother Saif. The caption read, “Sibling summer continues."

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also joined the family. She captured a heartwarming moment of Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya enjoying their playtime in the park, while Kareena lovingly supervised them.