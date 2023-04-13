Nothing, Just Kiara Advani 'Twinning And Winning' With Team Satyaprem Ki Katha, Check It Out

Kiara Advani has been keeping herself busy with the shooting for the final schedule of her upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress has constantly been treating her fans to behind-the-scene pictures and clips from the sets of the Sameer Vidwans directorial. Kiara has now shared a boomerang on her Instagram Stories, wherein she can be seen twinning in a white outfit with the film's team. While sharing the clip, the actress wrote in the supers, “Team twinning and winning.” She ended the supers with the hashtag “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” Decked in a comfy strappy maxi gown, Kiara in her latest Stories can be seen giving a goofy posse. She gives her look a final touch by tying her hair in a messy bun and with a pair of matching flip-flops.

This comes a week after Kiara shared a beautiful picture from the scenic beauty of Kashmir’s Sonmarg. The actress visited the mesmerising location to shoot for a romantic song. Kiara was also accompanied by her Satyaprem Ki Katha co-star Kartik Aaryan. The two were reportedly shooting for a love ballad, which is choreographed by Bosco Martis in Kashmir. In the picture, Kiara can be seen sitting against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Kiara looked stunning in a silver puffy jacket, atop black tights and matching puffy boots. She paired her outfit with smart sunglasses and kept her curly tresses loose.

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 29 this year. It marks the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars' another project together. Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania, among others. It goes without saying that fans are eagerly hoping to see them recreate the magic they spread in Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, she will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, which will again feature her alongside Vicky Kaushal. The comedy movie will also star Varun Dhawan in a prominent role. She also has Shankar’s Game Changer in the pipeline.

