Nothing, Just Sleepy Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan After Crazy IPL Final Night

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are super busy with the promotion tour of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film will hit the theatres on June 2. After witnessing the nail-biting finale of the Indian Premier League 2023, the duo are off to Lucknow. Vicky has shared an update about their next promotion destination on Instagram Stories. In the clip, which is recorded from inside the car, the actor is flashing his smile. He then pans the camera and we can see Sara sleeping with her eye mask on. Vicky and Sara were spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Ravindra Jadeja hit the last ball for a boundary to clinch the title for Chennai Super Kings. Vicky’s caption was all things relatable. “Neend hui nahi hai poori, aapse milna hai zaroori, nawaabo ke sheher main hum aa rahe, iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe!"

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan attended the IPL Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to promote their film. The latest song from their upcoming film was also played during the innings break. In a video shared by Vicky, he and Sara are seen jumping after Ravindra Jadeja hit the last ball for a four to seal the night for Chennai Super Kings. “MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner," read the side note.

Before this, Vicky Kaushal also explored the food corners in Ahmedabad. Vicky explored the city, taking in its rich culture and delectable cuisine. In the pictures released on Instagram Stories, the actor is seen wearing a pink hoodie and posing inside a local food shop. The film’s title, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was inscribed on the table in front of him with Fafra and Jalebi. He could also be seen savouring the delicacies later. Sharing a montage from his trip, Vicky wrote, “Ahmedabad, [heart emoji] se thank you for such a saras experience! Your liveliness, food, and enthusiasm were top-notch. And, thank you for showing Kapil and Somya so much love. 3 days to go for this kahani! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in theatres this Friday, 2nd June, 2023."

Vicky Kaushal was also seen taking a ride on a colourfully decorated motorbike in the city. Posing with the vehicle, he wrote, “Zara Hatke savaari hai apni!" He also waved at a crowd that had gathered to get a glimpse of him.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxman Utekar. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios. The movie revolves around the lives of the married couple Kapil (Vicky) and Soumya (Sara), who are seeking a divorce.