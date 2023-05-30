Noticed Akshay Kumar's Funky Bag Here? Well, It Costs Rs 35,000

Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai on Monday after completing his spiritual journey and shooting in Uttarakhand. The actor was clicked outside the private airport in the city. The actor opted for the uber-cool athleisure look of the day. The video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows the Ram Setu actor posing for the shutterbugs and waving at them before stepping inside his car. The actor donned a black-on-black outfit and paired it with white sneakers.

But what caught the attention of the overall look is the funky black backpack that has an LED display on it. The back of the bag has red eyes blinking. As per a media portal, the bag costs around Rs 35,000. The caption of the post, “Khiladi bhaiya has to do something out of the box! Did you check the backpack, indeed a unique one of Rs 35,000."

Looks like the devil-looking bag has become the travel buddy for Akshay Kumar. The actor was spotted at the airport on Monday night with the same bag as he jetted off from Mumbai. In the video, the Sooryavanshi actor can be seen carrying the bag while he posed for the cameras outside the airport. The actor looks dashing in a black hoodie and cargo pants paired with neon green sneakers.

Akshay Kumar recently visited Kedarnath, Badrinath and Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand. The actor shared a picture of the Kedarnath temple and wrote the caption in Hindi, “Jai Baba Bolenath."

Akshay also shared an aerial view of the Badrinath Dham. The video has a majestic view of mountains along with snow-capped mountains in the background. “The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words," he wrote in the caption.

Akshay will be next seen in OMG-Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He also has the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in his pipeline. The film also has Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and is gearing up to hit the big screens on Eid, next year.