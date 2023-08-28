NTR Rs 100 Coin Released By President Of India Droupadi Murmu, Video Goes Viral

The Government of India introduced a commemorative Rs 100 silver coin featuring the image of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on August 28. The same was unveiled by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu who also presided over the ceremony. The invitation for this special occasion was extended to sons, daughters and extended family of NTR. Several of them took part in the auspicious event.

According to a report by One India, the newly launched coin comes with the value of hundred rupees. Other specifics of the coin include a diameter of 44 mm, made from 50 percent Silver, 40 per cent Copper, 5 per cent Nickel and 5 per cent Zinc. Some salient features of the coin also includes three lions and the Ashoka Chakra on one side and a visage of NTR on the other side, along with the inscription ‘Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satha Jayanthi’. To commemorate

NTR’s centenary, the coin also has the inscription 1923-2023.

Back in February, it was reported that the NTR’s daughter and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswarri disclosed at her father’s birth anniversary that the family will be in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch the commemorative coin on the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-turned-politician.

NT Rama Rao is one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema who had a decades-long career in which he worked on over 300 films. He was one of the most influential figures in the Telugu film industry. He is also credited with pioneering the Telugu Cultural Renaissance and the Telugu language movement.