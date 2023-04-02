NTR30: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Is Finally On Floors, RRR Star Shares Clip From The Sets

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film, dubbed as NTR 30, was launched earlier in all its glory. The film, which marks Tarak’s first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and the actress’s first Telugu film, was launched by Tarak’s friend and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Now the RRR Star has added to the anticipation by sharing an intense video that announced NTR30 has finally gone on floors.

On Saturday, Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle to post a clip which showed the actor walking to the sets. The superstar’s voice echoes in the backdrop when he says ‘I am coming’. The video finally concludes with the word ‘Shoot Begins’ written all over it. The actor shared the video in not one but five languages. For the caption, Jr NTR wrote, “Great to be on sets again and

Koratala Siva!"

Several excited fans were stoked after hearing this announcement. One of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait for the mass revolution! #ntr30(with fire emojis)". Another one commented, “Aaahhh his voice in all languages!!!" Someone else said,

“The FEAR is here(with fire emojis)". A fan stated, “He is ready to rule. Are you ready?"

Another one wrote, “Making a new history on April 5 2024." A fan wrote, “My favourite hero NTR!"

NTR 30’s director Koratala Siva, who was reuniting with Tarak for the film, spoke with the media gathered for the launch event. “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans," he said.

Janhvi had recently opened up about the project. At the India Today Conclave, Janhvi said, “Literally counting down the days (to the film’s shoot). I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life." She added that she ‘manifested’ the project.

“I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story," she added.

