Nushrratt Bharuccha FINALLY Reacts to Honey Singh Dating Rumours, Says 'I Have No Problem...'

Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper Honey Singh have been making headlines following their dating rumours. They were recently spotted walking hand in hand when they stepped out of an event. And now the actress has finally reacted to the news and said that she has no problem as such news doesn’t affect her.

Talking to The Indian Express, the actress, who is gearing up for her next release Chatrapathi, said, “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone. When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour.

To note, their dating rumours started after the actor was spotted walking hand in hand with Honey Singh when they were stepping out of an event. The videos have gone viral on Reddit and fans immediately started to speculate about their dating.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning here that Honey Singh was last dating actor-model Tina Thadani. They have recently got separated. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now. “They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it," a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed.

While on the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Chatrapathi co starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster which also goes by the same name. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the makers have recently dropped the trailer of the same also.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here