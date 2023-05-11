Nushrratt Bharuccha Has 'Andha Pyaar' For Ranbir Kapoor, Says 'Crush Is A Very Small...' | Exclusive

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been having a rather busy 2023. She started the year with Selfiee, which saw her opposite Emraan Hashmi. She recently wrapped up the shoot for the second part of the horror-thriller Chhorii and is currently, awaiting the release of Chatrapathi, the official Hindi remake of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s 2005 of the same name starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran. But what has been her most special and memorable experience this year was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The romantic-comedy might have featured her in a cameo appearance but Nushrratt exclusively tells News18 that it was a film she will always hold very close to her heart. And the reason for that is, it gave her the opportunity to share screen space with one of her favourite actors, Ranbir Kapoor. The film saw her playing Shraddha Kapoor’s friend, who befriends Ranbir’s character to test if he’s cheating on his girlfriend and fiancée.

Advertisement

Talking about her love for Ranbir, Nushrratt beams and says, “Crush is a very small word, it’s for school children. I’m at a graduate level and I’ve andha pyaar for him." So, how was it working with him? “I did a small part in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and that’s going to be, hands down, my best experience. I told my director (Luv Ranjan) and the whole team to not tell Ranbir that I’m crazy about him because if he would find out, I couldn’t have done the scene with him. It’s intimidating when the other person knows that you’re crazy about him, right?" she remarks excitedly.

Advertisement

Nushratt goes on to add that she was strictly professional while doing her scenes with Ranbir but when he wouldn’t be in the vicinity, she would channel her inner fan-girl and swoon over him. “I told them to stand behind me so that when I swoon and fall the minute he turns, they can catch me. I’m very filmi. I hope he didn’t come to know of my love for him. I put up a great front. I told him, ‘Hi, I’m Nushrratt. It’s nice to meet you. Let’s do the scene.’ The moment he would turn away from me, I would go, ‘Oh, my god!’ I absolutely love him," she shares with a laugh.

Advertisement

On a related note, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marked her fifth collaboration with Luv after Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Nushrratt expresses that the part third in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise might not be happening anytime soon but she feels fortunate to have made friends with the team of the cult film and that they are her only friends in Bollywood.

Speaking about it, the 37-year-old says, “I don’t know about the third part because they aren’t telling us. But let me tell you that my Pyaar Ka Punchnama gang is my friend from the film industry – Ishita (Raj; actor), Luv sir, Hitesh (Sonik; music director) sir and Rahul Mody (writer). We’re more or less still very tight, not everybody but some of them." She further continues, “That was the purest connection that we formed. They’ve lasted all these years. I call Ishita and Rohini Bhandari (head of marketing and business development, Luv Films) whenever I’ve some news to share. If something big happens in my life, I immediately video call them."