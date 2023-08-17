Nushrratt Bharuccha On Being Replaced By Ananya Panday In Ayushmann-led Dream Girl 2: ‘Feels Unfair’

Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back with the sequel of the much-loved film Dream Girl. The first part of the film starred him alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, in the second part, the makers replaced the actress with Ananya Panday. Ahead of the film’s release, Nushrratt shared that she is ‘unsure’ about she wasn’t approached for the sequel.

While speaking with ETimes, she shared, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem."

However, on the same day of Dream Girl 2’s release, Nushrratt is also arriving on the big-screen with her film Akelli. Speaking about the coincidence, she shared, “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as ‘Dream Girl 2’. Technically my film was to release on the 18th (August) but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it."