Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sreenivas Bellamkonda Dance With Fans in Indore Ahead of Chatrapathi Release

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda will be soon seen in Chatrapathi. The trailer has finally been released. However, ahead of the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the action thriller on all platforms. Today, the lead actors were seen promoting the film in Indore.

Nushrratt opted for a black colour crop top which she paired with the same colour flared trousers. She is looking very pretty in minimalistic makeup. To complete the look, the actress wore oxidized jewellery. While Sreenivas is wearing a simple shirt which he has paired with a Denim jacket. Both are seen taking selfies with fans and doing some dance step too. To note, the film is an official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster and is set for pan-India release on May 12.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high-octane action and heavy dose of entertainment in store. Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda is making his Bollywood debut in the film. Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences. I am so humbled to be here in the city of Indore and promote the film. The audience and fan love has been overwhelming"

Nushrratt Bharuccha also said, “It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen – I’m happy to be part of this massive Pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot. Indore is definitely a special city that we are promoting the film in. I am so excited to be here and share this moment with the people of Indore."

