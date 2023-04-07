Nysa Devgn Hugs Orry Tightly As They Enjoy a Camel Ride In Rajasthan; Pics

Summer calls for some cool-off time, right? Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan believes just that! The starkid has flown to Rajasthan for a relaxing getaway with friends, including the internet’s newfound darling, Orhan Awatramani. Orhan – or Orry as he’s fondly addressed by his friends – shared a post on his Instagram featuring glimpses of their Jaisalmer trip. From Rajasthani folk music to delectable thalis – looks like Nysa is having a ball of a time in Rajasthan.

One picture shows Nysa posing with a group of friends, donning a white floral ensemble and pink footwear. Orhan, on the other hand, opted for casuals in a blue pajama set. He shared some stunning views of the majestic Suryagarh Palace too. In another picture, Nysa can be seen holding Orhan tight as they set out for a camel cavalry. “Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Nysa recently also posed together on the red carpet of the NMACC opening event when they were also joined by veteran actor Rekha. Kajol shared their photos from the photoshoot afterwards, captioning the series, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Last month, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol was asked about Nysa’s popularity on the internet when she said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Nysa has completed her schooling at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore and is currently pursuing further studies in Switzerland. Besides Nysa, Ajay and Kajol also has a son named Yug.

