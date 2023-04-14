Nysa Devgn Points Out To Paparazzi The Real Pronunciation Of Her Name, 'Mera Naam Nissa Hai..'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan often finds herself making headlines. The starkid is active on social media and posts stunning pictures and videos of herself frequently and is often captured by the paparazzi partying with friends. Maintaining that trajectory, Nysa was spotted leaving a party once again and she even interacted with the paparazzi pointing them out the correct pronunciation of her name.

On Friday, a popular paparazzo handle shared a clip of Nysa Devgn making her way to the van amid paparazzi shouting her name ‘Nysa Nysa’. As she sits inside the car, Nysa Devgn addressed the people present there by saying, “Mera naam Nissa hai" with a subtle smile on her face. She rocked a grey T-Shirt and denim blue palazzo jeans and her friend dressed in black sat next to her.

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote,

“Nissa nahi Nasha hai". Another one commented, “I think she is pretty!" Someone else said, “DDLJ 2.0 with Nysa and Aryan Khan!" A fan stated, “Awaaz bohot cute hai yaar!" Another fan commented, “She is so cute. She got expressions just like her mother!"

Nysa Devgn had flown to Rajasthan for a relaxing getaway with friends recently, including the internet’s newfound darling, Orhan Awatramani. Orhan – or Orry as he’s fondly addressed by his friends – shared a post on his Instagram featuring glimpses of their Jaisalmer trip. From Rajasthani folk music to delectable thalis – it looked like Nysa had a ball of a time in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Nysa recently also posed together on the red carpet of the NMACC opening event when they were also joined by veteran actor Rekha. Kajol shared their photos from the photoshoot afterwards, captioning the series, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Last month, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol was asked about Nysa’s popularity on the internet when she said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Nysa has completed her schooling at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore and is currently pursuing further studies in Switzerland. Besides Nysa, Ajay and Kajol also has a son named Yug.

