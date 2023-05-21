Nysa Devgn Rocks a Golden Outfit, Hugs BFF Orry as They Party In London; Photos Go Viral

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa enjoys a massive fan following. The young star kid is currently putting up in London and living her best life with her friends. Having said that, she along with her best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry were seen partying at a nightclub in London.

Orry shared a bunch of selfies from the club with Nysa. For the night out, Nysa wore a shimmery golden top paired with shorts. They along with their friends donned their brightest smiles. Time and again, Nysa and Orry are seen partying together dishing our major BFF goals.

Advertisement

Unlike other star kids, Nysa Devgn is relatively private about her life. However, her occasional public appearances with her family and friends, continue to capture attention with her grace and poise.

Earlier last month, Nysa celebrated her 20th birthday. Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself with her daughter and penned a heartwarming note which read, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow (red heart emoji)". In the photo, the duo dished out major mother-daughter goals and they candidly looked at each other and smiled.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol opened up about her daughter’s popularity and shared that she is proud of the way Nysa carries herself. “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

She continued, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Speaking about her daughter’s freedom of choice, Kajol shared that she herself has abided by those norms when it came to standing out in the film industry. “I never worried about being a part of a group or following the trend or being at the number one spot in the rat race. I never thought about all that."