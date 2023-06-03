Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Express Grief, Jr NTR Calls It 'Tragic'

The tragic Odisha train accident has left the entire country shocked and grief-struck. The mishap took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha at around 7 pm on Friday (June 2). The three-train collision involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. As of now, over 200 people have died due to the accident whereas 900 others are reportedly injured.

On Saturday, several film celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express grief and mourn the loss of those who passed away in the train accident. Salman Khan sent his prayers to the victims and tweeted, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Jr NTR also expressed his grief over the tragic incident and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Manoj Bajpayee also called the incident, ‘So so horrific! So Tragic!’ On the other hand, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri called it ‘shameful’ and urged the authorities to take accountability.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun also shared that he is ‘shocked and heartbroken’ by the tragic accident. Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Anil Kapoor also sent out prayers to those who lost their loved ones in the incident. Check out their tweets here:

Meanwhile, the Railways Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw also arrived at the accident site on Saturday morning and has now ordered a high high-level probe into the case.