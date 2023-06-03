Trends :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Express Grief, Jr NTR Calls It 'Tragic'

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Express Grief, Jr NTR Calls It 'Tragic'

From Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR; Indian film celebrities react to the Odisha train accident.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 18:53 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Salman Khan, Jr NTR and other film celebrities express grief over Odisha train accident.
Salman Khan, Jr NTR and other film celebrities express grief over Odisha train accident.

The tragic Odisha train accident has left the entire country shocked and grief-struck. The mishap took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha at around 7 pm on Friday (June 2). The three-train collision involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. As of now, over 200 people have died due to the accident whereas 900 others are reportedly injured.

On Saturday, several film celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express grief and mourn the loss of those who passed away in the train accident. Salman Khan sent his prayers to the victims and tweeted, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Jr NTR also expressed his grief over the tragic incident and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Manoj Bajpayee also called the incident, ‘So so horrific! So Tragic!’ On the other hand, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri called it ‘shameful’ and urged the authorities to take accountability.

RELATED NEWS

Pushpa star Allu Arjun also shared that he is ‘shocked and heartbroken’ by the tragic accident. Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Anil Kapoor also sent out prayers to those who lost their loved ones in the incident. Check out their tweets here:

Sidharth Mahotra posted this on his Instagram Stories.

Katrina Kaif offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Railways Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw also arrived at the accident site on Saturday morning and has now ordered a high high-level probe into the case.

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: June 03, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated: June 03, 2023, 18:53 IST
Read More