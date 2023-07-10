Official Poster Of Arjun Ashokan's Theepori Benny Out; Check It Here

We already know that actor Arjun Ashokan will star in the upcoming Malayalam flick Theepori Benny. The official poster for the film, written and directed by Raajesh Mohan and Joji Thomas, was published on Saturday. The official poster depicts Arjun Ashokan with a black shirt and Mundu, seated in front of a cow shed, with a motorbike parked beside him.

While sharing the poster, Arjun wrote, “Here comes Benny, with a spark." As soon as the poster was shared on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and lovely emojis.

In April, the film’s shooting was wrapped up. The actor also shared a picture of a clapboard which has “PACK UP" written on it.

Vattakuttail Chettai, a radical left political activist, and his son Teepori Benny are the subjects of the film. Arjun Ashoka will portray his son, Benny, while Jagadish will portray Chettai in Vattakutta. The film Theopori Benny portrays the narrative of a father and son who have similar ideologies about politics, agriculture, and love. The film also provides a glimpse into the lives of ordinary people in villages.

Arjun is seated in front of a cowshed in it, hinting at the upcoming film’s rural setting. Femina George, widely known for her role as Bruce Lee Biji in Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali, plays the female lead in Theepori Benny. Joji Thomas, the writer of successful films such as Vellimoonga and Johny Johny Yes Pappa, has written the script for Theepori Benny. Rajesh earlier worked as an associate director on Biju Menon’s political satire Vellimoonga.