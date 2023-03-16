Marathi actors Om Bhutkar and Monalisa Bagal have collaborated for their upcoming film Ravrambha. It has caused a tremendous amount of buzz on social media. Touted to be a film with a riveting storyline, Ravrambha was supposed to release on April 7. The movie has now got a new release date. It is now slated to hit the theatres on May 1. The news of this delay may cause some disappointment among cinema buffs, who are eagerly looking forward to the film.

Directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale, this film will narrate the story of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a warrior who dreams of swaraj along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In addition to this, a romantic angle from the life of Ravrambha will also unfold in this film. A glimpse of this film, along with the adrenaline-charged music, was shared on Instagram by Monalisa. The best thing about this glimpse was the method with which it has been designed, keeping in mind the glorious Maratha history and traditions.

Apart from an exciting response to the first glimpse and a storyline based on a true incident, social media users have got many other reasons to eagerly look forward to Ravrambha. Popular actor Shantanu Moghe will be the one playing the key role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His look has been shared by the producers on Instagram, and he perfectly fits the bill for this role.

Fans feel that Shantanu’s most unique trait as an actor is his piercing eyes and the ability to give the perfect expressions of the most revered Maratha warrior (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). Producers have made the perfect decision to cast Shantanu in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar and Sharad Kelkar have also portrayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj earlier in films. Cine buffs will be eager to see whether Shantanu manages to receive accolades like these actors or not.

Besides the cast and electrifying glimpses, music is another talking point of this upcoming film. Amitraj scored the music, while Guru Thakur and Kshitij Patwardhan penned the lyrics for the songs.

