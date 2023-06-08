Om Raut Kisses Kriti Sanon in Tirupati Temple; Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Granted Divorce

Adipurush director Om Raut on Wednesday sparked a controversy on social media after he was clicked kissing Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on her cheek at Tirupati temple. The team of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, launched the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by Prabhas and Kriti.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen took to his social media handle to confirm his divorce from Charu Asopa. He shared a story with her and wrote, "There are no goodbyes. Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter." The couple had tied the knot back in 2019



Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged. The actors are getting engaged on June 9, Friday, and the engagement invite has now hit online. On Thursday afternoon, popular Telugu stars’ spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter and not only confirmed the news of the engagement but also shared the digital invite the couple is sharing with their industry friends.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. The Bollywood star took to Instagram and revealed that the actors along with Citadel India’s directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK, met the President on Thursday. Sharing the photos, Varun said it was an ‘absolute joy and honour to meet’ her.

