Om Raut Shares 1st Tweet After Adipurush Flopped, Visits Temples in Goa: 'Eager to Seek Blessings...'

Director Om Raut returned to social media for the first time after Adipurush flopped. The film, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, released last month and failed at the box office. While Raut has not reacted to the Adipurush’s failure, the filmmaker took to Twitter and revealed he is currently in Goa where he visited two temples — Shri Mangeshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple.

Taking to the social media platform, Raut shared that visiting the two said temples takes him back to his childhood days. He added that he is always eager to visit these temples and seek blessings from these holy places. “Visiting Shri Mangeshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple often takes me back to my childhood memories. Both these holy places play an important role in keeping me connected to my roots. I am always eager to seek blessings from these temples," he tweeted.