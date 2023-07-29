Om Raut's Adipurush, Facing Flak for Deviating from Ramayana, Ends Box Office Run With A Whimper

Prabhas’s Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has faced disappointment both critically and commercially. From the time the teaser was released, the movie attracted negative attention for its deviations from the original Hindu epic Ramayana. Changes to the story and character portrayal were met with disapproval, and the dialogues raised controversies for being deemed disrespectful to mythological figures. Adding to the film’s woes, the subpar visual effects failed to impress audiences.

As Adipurush concludes its theatrical run, it’s performance at the box office has been a matter of discussion. The movie began with a decent opening, drawing curiosity from people connected to the film. On the first day, it managed to collect a respectable Rs 84 crore. The tide turned quickly as poor word of mouth led to a massive drop in collections from the third day onwards. By the seventh day, Adipurush was only raking in a mere Rs 2.5 crore per day, staggering at the box office. The film’s fate was sealed, and by the end of the second week, it bid adieu to the theaters.

In its total box office run, Adipurush managed to amass a gross of Rs 305 crore in India and Rs 353 crore from worldwide collections. Although these figures seem substantial, they were not sufficient to recover the massive budget of the film, making it a colossal commercial failure. Despite this setback, the movie stands as the fourth highest-grossing film in Prabhas’s career, following the two Baahubali films and Saaho. As per reports, the losses incurred overall amount to over Rs 80 crore.