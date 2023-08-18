OMG 2 Actor Aarush Verma Is Annoyed By 'A' Certification Of Akshay Kumar Film: Couldn't Watch It Because...'

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film that finally got released on August 11 along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has received great reviews from all around. Not only that, the film that highlights the importance of sex education has managed to mint Rs 111 Crores. Interestingly, the film was awarded an A certificate by the censor board.

Reacting to the same, one of the main actors from the film Aarush Verma has expressed that he is not able to watch his own film.

The 16-ywars old actor that essayed the role of Vivek, Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen son told India Today,"One of my biggest desires and ambitions was to see myself on the big screen, which I couldn’t and that kind of pissed me off. I couldn’t watch it because they’ve turned it into an A-rated film. It just felt annoying. And if they’re (CBFC) making that same movie 18 +, it kind of defeats the point of making such a film,"

In a viral video shared by the official Instagram handle of Viacom18, Akshay Kumar can be seen addressing a hoard of fans who had turned up to catch the screening. The actor can be heard saying, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai joh teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab school main dikhana chahiye (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers. This should be shown in schools)."

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education. In one scene, Akshay announces his arrival by singing the iconic track ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar, which has been retained for Gadar 2 as well. “O ghar aaja pardesi, ke teri meri ek jindri…" Akshay sings as he enters and exits the scene. The placement of the song comes as a surprise, especially since both films are locking horns at the box office.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).