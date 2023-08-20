OMG 2 Actor Aarush Verma Recalls Akshay Kumar's Compliment To Him: 'He Called Me Soul Of The Film'

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film that finally got released on August 11 along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has received great reviews from all around. Not only that, the film that highlights the importance of sex education has managed to mint over Rs 100 crores. One of the main actors from the film Aarush Verma who played Pankaj Tripathi’s son revealed the ‘best compliment’ he got from Akshay Kumar.

During an interview with India Today, the 16-years old actor shared, “The thing is, I didn’t really meet Akshay Sir till the last schedule. Even though I found out that he was the one who selected me for my role, I only met him in the last schedule, for the last 2-3 weeks that I was shooting. So to be very honest, my whole interaction with him was very pleasant and he was just very nice. He spoke to me very kindly and he took the effort to get to know my name. I didn’t shoot a lot with Akshay sir, but the amount I did shoot with him, it was a very nice and fun experience."

Recalling the compliment that Khiladi Kumar gave him, Aarush continued, “Akshay sir had hosted a dinner for the cast and crew and that’s where he gave me the best compliment. He told my parents ‘he is the soul of the film, he is the heart of the film, he has done so well, he deserves international awards for his work’. This was one of the most special moments of my life."

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education. In one scene, Akshay announces his arrival by singing the iconic track ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar, which has been retained for Gadar 2 as well. “O ghar aaja pardesi, ke teri meri ek jindri…" Akshay sings as he enters and exits the scene. The placement of the song comes as a surprise, especially since both films are locking horns at the box office.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).