OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Yet To Be Certified? Theatrical Teaser Hints CBFC Certificate Status

Just 12 days ahead of its scheduled release, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The theatrical teaser of the film, which has been attached to Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reads the disclaimer ‘main film is yet to be certified’.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Oh My God 2 was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification. According to a report by India Today, the film was referred to the reviewing committee as a ‘preemptive measure’. The decision was reportedly taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released last month.

However, the film has not received clearance from the CBFC as of now. Last week, it was reported that OMG 2 will be an ‘Adults Only’ film. “In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

“However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," the source added.

It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.