OMG 2 Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s Film Stays Strong On Monday, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar’s recently released film OMG 2 has been showing massive growth at the box office. Within 4 days, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. And not just this, the film minted more sales at the box office on its first Monday, than it did on Friday! Despite being allotted lesser screens, the sequel of Paresh Rawal’s OMG has minted Rs 55 Crores at the national ticket window.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the same on X and wrote, “#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz."

He added, “Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO numbers… This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers."

The day-wise box office collection is as follows :

Day 1 : Rs 10.26 crores

Day 2 : Rs 15.30 crores

Day 3 : Rs 17.55 crores

Day 4 : Rs 12.06 crores

Total : Rs. 55.17 crores

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.