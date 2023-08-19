Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » OMG 2 Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Close To Rs 100 Cr, Likely To See Big Jump Now

OMG 2 Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Close To Rs 100 Cr, Likely To See Big Jump Now

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.
OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 09:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. It is now inching close to Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Eight days after its release, Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is now inching close to Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 earned Rs 5.60 crore on Friday, August 18. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 90.65 crore.

Reportedly, OMG 2 had an overall 24.53 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The news portal also claims that OMG 2 is likely to witness a massive jump in its collection on Saturday (August 19) and is estimated to earn around Rs 8 crore. Check out the day-wise collection of OMG 2 here:

DAY COLLECTION 
1Rs 10.26 Crore
2Rs 15.3 Crore
3Rs 17.55 Crore
4Rs 12.06 Crore
5Rs 17.1 Crore
6Rs 7.2 Crore
7Rs 5.58 Crore
8Rs 5.6 Crore

Advertisement

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.

    Talking about the success of OMG 2, Yami Gautam recently shared that she was very confident about this film. “I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalise or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control. I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard," she told Hindustan Times.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

    first published: August 19, 2023, 09:49 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 09:51 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App