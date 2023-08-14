OMG 2 Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Mints Rs 43 Crs, Eyes Rs 50 Cr on Independence Day

The month of August has been a stellar one for the film industry. Both Gadar 2 and OMG 3, despite the box office clash have managed to stay afloat with tremendous results, thus shattering the notion that Bollywood is staggering in the post-covid era. While Gadar 2 has already crossed the 100cr mark in just three days, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is not so far behind. Despite being allotted lesser screens, the sequel of Paresh Rawal’s OMG has minted Rs 40+ Crores in its first weekend.

As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 might be eyeing a bumper response on Independence Day. The film that highlights the importance of sex education in our lives saw an opening of Rs 10.26 Crores on Friday. It collected Rs 15.30 Crores on Saturday and Rs 17.55 Crores on Sunday. The net total of all the three days stands at Rs 43.11 Crores. Taran Adarsh took to his X account and shared the news, “FANTASTIC TRENDING… #OMG2 has an EXCELLENT opening weekend… Look at the day-wise [SUPERB] growth, the audience has spoken loud and clear… SMASH-HIT… Biz on Tue [#IndependenceDay] will be HUGE… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 43.11 cr. #India biz,’ his post read.