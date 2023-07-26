OMG 2: CBFC Orders 20 Cuts, 'Adults Only' Certificate; Makers Are 'Not Okay' With Changes?

Central Board of Film Certification’s Revising Committee has reportedly watched OMG 2 and has ordered as many 20 cuts in the film. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, it was claimed earlier this year that the Censor Board has put an hold on the certification of OMG 2 and revising committee was roped in to weigh in on the film before ceritfication as a ‘preemptive measure’. It seems that the commiittee has shared their feedback, demanding several visual and audio deletion.

To top it off, it is also reported that OMG 2 will be an ‘Adults Only’ film. It is claimed that the film revolves sex education. While the cuts and modifications have been shared, OMG 2’s makers are allegedly not okay with the changes and feel that these modifications could impcted the ‘essence of the film.

“In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification," a source told Bollywood Hungama. “However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," the insider added.