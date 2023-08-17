OMG 2: Govind Namdev Questions Censor Board Over 'A' Certificate, Says 'Jo Dimaag...'

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 hit theatres on August 11 and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The film revolves around sex education and therefore received an ‘A - Adult Only’ certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification. Recently, Govind Namdev, who reprised his role of Pujari in OMG 2, took to his Facebook account and penned down a long note questioning CBFC for not granting a U/A certificate to Akshay Kumar starrer.

“OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it!" he wrote.

“Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God" jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should’ve applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)," the actor added.

Govind Namdev concluded by saying OMG 2 is for the ‘betterment of our society’. “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake and give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing," he wrote.