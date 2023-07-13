OMG 2: Paresh Rawal Left Akshay Kumar Starrer Due To Monetary Issues? Here’s What We Know

Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, was a decent success. The comic timing of the lead actors helped the movie tackle sensitive issues with diligence. Since the announcement of Oh My God 2, fans were expecting to again witness the chemistry of the Hera Pheri duo, but to everyone’s disappointment, Paresh Rawal stepped down from the project. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play the lead role in the sequel.

In 2021, Bollywood Hungama reported that, due to monetary issues, the veteran actor decided not to do the film. Paresh Rawal’s fee became an issue and despite negotiations, the team and the actor could not come to a resolution. “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh My God! 2, in-fact the makers had even started a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire," a source cited by the entertainment portal had claimed.

The source had also revealed that the actor even proposed a profit-sharing deal but because of the involvement of multiple producers, there was no consensus. “After multiple attempts to be on the same page, the monetary deal didn’t work out and eventually Paresh decided to part ways as he strongly felt that he deserved more than what he was offered," the source added.