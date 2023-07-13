OMG 2 Plot Revealed? Viral Photo Claims Akshay Kumar's Film Revolves Around Homophobia

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, a viral photo has now revealed what Amit Rai directorial might revolve around.

A post is going viral on social media platform Reddit which claims OMG 2 will revolve around homophobia. If the post is to be believed, OMG 2 will begin with the death by suicide of a gay boy who was bullied in school. The post further argued that following the death, Pankaj Tripathi will force to make sex education compulsory in school but certain religious organisations will oppose it.

“A gay guy gets bullied in college & commits suicide. Hurt by it, the college professor (Pankaj Tripathi) tried to make sex education compulsory so that students could learn and bullying will reduce. The religious oppose it calling it ‘against God’s will’. The case follows with the help of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar)," the post reads.

However, the viral post holds no merit and it cannot be comfirmed if the leaked details regarding OMG 2 plot are correct or not.

The teaser for OMG 2 was released earlier this week in which Akshay was seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi was seen essaying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer in the film. From the teaser, it looked like the film will revolve around Lord Shiva helping out his devotee with a big tragedy.