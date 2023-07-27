OMG 2 Postponed? Akshay Kumar Film's Makers Want To 'Fight Against' Changes Given By CBFC: Report

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 could get postponed, a new report has claimed. It was reported that Censor Board has ordered 20 cuts and a few changes to the film. The film, which is said to be about sex education, has also been certified as ‘Adults Only.’ The shocking turn of events have allegedly not gone well with the makers. A report has claimed that the makers are planning on delaying the film’s release to fight against the changes ordered. OMG 2 is currently slated to release on August 11.

A source told ETimes, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film." The report comes just a day after a source told Bollywood Hungama that the makers weren’t on board of the suggested changes for the cuts would impact the essence of the film.

“The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," the insider said.