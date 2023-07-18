OMG 2 Song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar Drops First Track, Teases REAL Plot of Film; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers recently dropped a soulful number from the film. Titled Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, the song talks about having faith in the divine Lord Shiva and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. Sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, the lyrics have been penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings.

A sequel to the much-celebrated OMG-Oh My God, OMG2 is a social comedy/drama starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The first movie of the franchise starred Paresh Rawal in which he lodges a case against God and Akshay Kumar plays Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

The video gives a hint at the premise of the film. In the video, Pankaj’s on-screen son appears to be having a tough time at school. Struggling, he decides to stand in front of a train in an attempt to take his life. A worried Pankaj is seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva when Akshay emerges from the water and appears to help him.