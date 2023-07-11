Amid OMG 2 Teaser, Akshay Kumar's Old Statement Goes Viral: 'I Don't Believe In Any Religion'

Hours before the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar’s old statement on religion has gone viral. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG in which Paresh Rawal lodged a case against God and Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

Akshay’s Lord Shiva look has been met with mixed reactions, with a section of netizens being skeptical about how the sacred character will turn out to be. Of late, mythological films including Adipurush and Brahmastra have been accused of hurting religious sentiments, and hence, there’s been a paranoia amongst the people regarding the films on such subjects.

Amid all this, Akshay’s old statement on religion has resurfaced on the internet. At the time of Sooryavanshi release, Akshay Kumar had said in an interview that there was only one religion and that was “being an Indian", and his movie reflected the same sentiment.

“I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion," Akshay told PTI in an interview.