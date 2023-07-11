OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva, Comes To Pankaj Tripathi's Rescue; Watch

OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 teaser is finally out. Akshay returns to the OMG franchise 11 years after OMG – Oh My God! released. As the posters have already revealed that Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva. However, this time around, instead of Paresh Rawal, we’ve got Pankaj Tripathi playing a vital role. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. The OMG 2 teaser gives fans a sneak peek into the film.

Watch the OMG 2 Teaser below:

OMG 2 teaser comes a day after Shah Rukh Khan dropped the Jawan prevue. It has been confirmed that the OMG 2 teaser and Jawan prevue will be attached with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7. The film is set to release in theatres on July 12.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is set to release in August. The film has locked the release date of August 11, confirming that it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. OMG 2 also clashes with Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was also slated to release on the same date. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided to delay the release to December after realising that there is a sizable amount of post-production work left on the film.