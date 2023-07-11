OMG 2 Teaser: Fans Feel Goosebumps as Akshay Kumar Emerges From Ganga as Lord Shiva, Say 'Maza Aagaya'

OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar released the teaser of OMG 2 and it has impressed fans. The actor took to his social media accounts and released the teaser, revealing that he is playing Lord Shiva. The teaser opens with a worried Pankaj Tripathi desperately asking for help from God. Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva is then seen emerging from the river Ganga and reaching out to Pankaj’s character, offering to be his support.

The actor’s entry scene has impressed fans, with many confessing they felt goosebumps as he rose from the waters. Many also noticed the camera angle in the scene Akshay receives the abhishek under the water pipe. The camera is place as such that Akshay’s Lord Shiva is seen being showered with water while the crescent moon sits perfectly on his head. Many also applauded the nandi reference in the teaser.

Fans took to social media and dubbed the teaser as one of the best they’ve seen in a while.