Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's Entry As Lord Shiva Gives Goosebumps; Fans Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's Entry As Lord Shiva Gives Goosebumps; Fans Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 teaser has left netizens stunned. Watch the film's teaser here.

OMG 2, OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Oh My God 2

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally out on YouTube and fans are already raving about it. Akshay’s entry as Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2 teaser will give you goosebumps. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva avatar. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media.

Jul 11, 2023 18:43 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Fans Declare Akshay's Movie 'Blockbuster'

Netizens are completely impressed with OMG 2 teaser. They are sure that the Akshay Kumar starrer will be a blockbuster.

Jul 11, 2023 17:43 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Vs Sunny Deol At Box Office

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. Both movies will hit theatres on August 11.

Advertisement
Jul 11, 2023 16:56 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Tiger Shroff Lauds 'Guru Ji'

Tiger Shroff reacted to OMG 2 teaser. He took to the comment section of Akshay Kumar’s post and wrote, “Guru jii" with a fire and a heart emoji. Akshay and Tiger will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Jul 11, 2023 16:00 IST

Fans Crown Top Two Scenes From OMG 2 Teaser

Fans have crowned Akshay Kumar’s entry and his character meditating by the train tracks as favourite scenes.

Jul 11, 2023 15:57 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Yami's First Movie With Akshay

OMG 2 marks Yami Gautam’s first movie with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

Jul 11, 2023 14:02 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Where Is Yami Gautam In Teaser?

Netizens are now wondering why Yami Gautam was not introduced in the OMG 2 teaser.

Advertisement
Jul 11, 2023 13:11 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: What is Yami Gautam's role?

Yami Gautam will be playing the role of a lawyer in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Jul 11, 2023 12:41 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Most loved moments from teaser

Here are some of the most loved moments from the teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2

Jul 11, 2023 12:28 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: What critics are saying?

Netizens are all praise for the teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. And, it seems critics are equally impressed by the teaser. Joginder Tuteja wrote: “A lot will be said and heard about #OMG2 teaser in next few hours. However for me what has stood out the most is the sheer dignity and grace with which #AkshayKumar has portrayed #LordShiva. You need the right kind of serenity to go while portraying a much revered GOD and after playing #LordKrishna, @akshaykumar has got it so right again."

Jul 11, 2023 12:16 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Hashtag 'blockbuster' trends on Twitter

Soon after the release of OMG 2 teaser, hashtag ‘blockbuster’ has begun trending on Twitter, with fans praising Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva.

Jul 11, 2023 12:05 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar emerges from Ganga as Lord Shiva

In the teaser, we see Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva emerging from the river Ganga and reaching out to Pankaj Tripathi’s character to offer help.

Jul 11, 2023 11:49 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Have you watched Akshay Kumar's entry scene yet?

If you haven’t watched Akshay Kumar’s entry scene in OMG teaser 2, here is a short clip from the teaser:

Jul 11, 2023 11:40 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's entry scene gets big thumbs up

Akshay Kumar’s entry scene in OMG 2 teaser gets a huge thumbs up from netizens. One user wrote, “The entry of Akshay Kumar, goosebumps stuff. Seems like he has nailed it to perfection as Lord Shiva."

Jul 11, 2023 11:32 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Netizens praise Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi chemistry

Netizens are praising Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s chemistry in OMG 2 teaser. One user said, “A good first introduction with #OMG2Teaser doesn’t reveal much about films concept or storyline, excitement for trailer is sky-high. @akshaykumar and @TripathiiPankaj chemistry gonna be entertaining for sure!"

Jul 11, 2023 11:21 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar fans call it 'blockbuster'

Akshay Kumar fans are super impressed by the teaser of OMG 2. One user wrote, “Makers did a very good job to attach some clips of #OMG part 1 in the #OMG2Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, the entry of #AkshayKumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall a very good teaser."

Jul 11, 2023 11:11 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Some glimpses of Akshay Kumar from teaser

Here are a few glimpses of Akshay Kumar’s character from OMG 2 teaser

Jul 11, 2023 11:02 IST

OMG 2 Teaser Out LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps as Lord Shiva

The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally out, and it will give you goosebumps. Watch it here

Jul 11, 2023 10:50 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Revisiting Akshay Kumar's entry in OMG

Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, let’s revisit Akshay Kumar’s entry scene from OMG: Oh My God!

Jul 11, 2023 10:43 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Did you know Akshay quit meat for OMG?

Akshay Kumar reportedly used to eat non-veg, but the actor decided to quit meat after he signed the role of Lord Krishna in OMG at the insistence of his mother, who was a Lord Krishna devotee.

Jul 11, 2023 10:31 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Countdown begins

Countdown begins for the release of OMG 2 teaser on social media. Akshay Kumar fans are super excited to see their beloved star in Lord Shiva avatar.

Jul 11, 2023 10:24 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Arun Govil shares empowering post

Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, actor Arun Govil shares an empowering post on his Instagram account. Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has a pivotal role in OMG 2.

Jul 11, 2023 10:17 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar fans are hopeful OMG 2 will be a blockbuster

Akshay Kumar fans are hopeful that the actor will make his box office comeback with OMG 2. Akshay has faced back to back failures in the recent past as three of his movies flopped miserably at the box office.

Jul 11, 2023 10:10 IST

OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar is the highest tax payer in Bollywood

Despite facing a series of box office disappointments, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar continues to maintain his position as one of the highest tax-paying individuals in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.
Jul 11, 2023 10:01 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: A look at Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies

Apart from OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, Soorarai Pottru remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sequel.

Jul 11, 2023 09:55 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Animal avoids clash with Akshay Kumar starrer

The makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, recently avoided box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Jul 11, 2023 09:48 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Promo to be attached with Mission Impossible 7

The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 will be attached to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 releasing July 12.

Jul 11, 2023 09:36 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: OMG 2 becomes top trend on Twitter

Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar fans have flooded social media with their shout-outs for the film. “Just 1.5 hours to go for #OMG2 Teaser… Excitement is another level."

Jul 11, 2023 09:30 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Here's Pankaj Tripathi's look

Akshay Kumar recently unveiled Pankaj Tripathi’s first look poster from OMG 2. In the first look poster, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen standing with folded hands and surrounded by Lord Shiva devotees.

Pankaj Tripathi’s look from OMG 2.
Jul 11, 2023 09:20 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: A look back at OMG trailer

Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, let’s take a look back at the trailer of OMG: Oh My God! In the original movie, Paresh Rawal lodges a lawsuit against God after his shop gets collapsed in an earthquake. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Krishna in the movie.

Jul 11, 2023 09:02 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar quit non-veg for Oh My God?

It was reported that Akshay Kumar’s mother had asked him to quit non-veg after the Bollywood superstar was offered the role of Lord Krishna in Umesh Shukla’s OMG: Oh My God!

Akshay Kumar in OMG2.

Read more

While his fans are impressed with Akshay’s look, a section of the internet warned the Bollywood actor against hurting Hindu sentiments. Of late, mythological films including Adipurush and Brahmastra have been accused of hurting religious sentiments, and hence, there’s been a paranoia amongst the people regarding the films involving Hindu Gods.

TRENDING NEWS