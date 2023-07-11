OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's Entry As Lord Shiva Gives Goosebumps; Fans Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally out on YouTube and fans are already raving about it. Akshay’s entry as Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2 teaser will give you goosebumps. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva avatar. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media.