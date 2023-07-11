OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's Entry As Lord Shiva Gives Goosebumps; Fans Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

Published By: Shrishti Negi
OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally out on YouTube and fans are already raving about it. Akshay’s entry as Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2 teaser will give you goosebumps. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva avatar. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.
Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media.
Netizens are completely impressed with OMG 2 teaser. They are sure that the Akshay Kumar starrer will be a blockbuster.
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. Both movies will hit theatres on August 11.
Tiger Shroff reacted to OMG 2 teaser. He took to the comment section of Akshay Kumar’s post and wrote, “Guru jii" with a fire and a heart emoji. Akshay and Tiger will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Fans have crowned Akshay Kumar’s entry and his character meditating by the train tracks as favourite scenes.
OMG 2 marks Yami Gautam’s first movie with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.
Netizens are now wondering why Yami Gautam was not introduced in the OMG 2 teaser.
Yami Gautam will be playing the role of a lawyer in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.
Here are some of the most loved moments from the teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2
Netizens are all praise for the teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. And, it seems critics are equally impressed by the teaser. Joginder Tuteja wrote: “A lot will be said and heard about #OMG2 teaser in next few hours. However for me what has stood out the most is the sheer dignity and grace with which #AkshayKumar has portrayed #LordShiva. You need the right kind of serenity to go while portraying a much revered GOD and after playing #LordKrishna, @akshaykumar has got it so right again."
Soon after the release of OMG 2 teaser, hashtag ‘blockbuster’ has begun trending on Twitter, with fans praising Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva.
In the teaser, we see Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva emerging from the river Ganga and reaching out to Pankaj Tripathi’s character to offer help.
If you haven’t watched Akshay Kumar’s entry scene in OMG teaser 2, here is a short clip from the teaser:
Akshay Kumar’s entry scene in OMG 2 teaser gets a huge thumbs up from netizens. One user wrote, “The entry of Akshay Kumar, goosebumps stuff. Seems like he has nailed it to perfection as Lord Shiva."
Netizens are praising Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s chemistry in OMG 2 teaser. One user said, “A good first introduction with #OMG2Teaser doesn’t reveal much about films concept or storyline, excitement for trailer is sky-high. @akshaykumar and @TripathiiPankaj chemistry gonna be entertaining for sure!"
Akshay Kumar fans are super impressed by the teaser of OMG 2. One user wrote, “Makers did a very good job to attach some clips of #OMG part 1 in the #OMG2Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, the entry of #AkshayKumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall a very good teaser."
Here are a few glimpses of Akshay Kumar’s character from OMG 2 teaser
The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally out, and it will give you goosebumps. Watch it here
Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, let’s revisit Akshay Kumar’s entry scene from OMG: Oh My God!
Akshay Kumar reportedly used to eat non-veg, but the actor decided to quit meat after he signed the role of Lord Krishna in OMG at the insistence of his mother, who was a Lord Krishna devotee.
Countdown begins for the release of OMG 2 teaser on social media. Akshay Kumar fans are super excited to see their beloved star in Lord Shiva avatar.
Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, actor Arun Govil shares an empowering post on his Instagram account. Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has a pivotal role in OMG 2.
Akshay Kumar fans are hopeful that the actor will make his box office comeback with OMG 2. Akshay has faced back to back failures in the recent past as three of his movies flopped miserably at the box office.
Despite facing a series of box office disappointments, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar continues to maintain his position as one of the highest tax-paying individuals in Bollywood.
Apart from OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, Soorarai Pottru remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sequel.
The makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, recently avoided box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.
The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 will be attached to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 releasing July 12.
Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar fans have flooded social media with their shout-outs for the film. “Just 1.5 hours to go for #OMG2 Teaser… Excitement is another level."
Akshay Kumar recently unveiled Pankaj Tripathi’s first look poster from OMG 2. In the first look poster, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen standing with folded hands and surrounded by Lord Shiva devotees.
Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, let’s take a look back at the trailer of OMG: Oh My God! In the original movie, Paresh Rawal lodges a lawsuit against God after his shop gets collapsed in an earthquake. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Krishna in the movie.
It was reported that Akshay Kumar’s mother had asked him to quit non-veg after the Bollywood superstar was offered the role of Lord Krishna in Umesh Shukla’s OMG: Oh My God!