OMG 2 To Get Clearance Soon? Censor Board Feels Akshay Kumar's Film 'Slightly Controversial': Report

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for a long time now. Earlier this month, it was reported that the film has been pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification. Now, if a recent report is to be believed, the censor board believes that the content of OMG 2 is ‘slightly controversial’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, OMG 2 is likely to get clearance from the censor board in the next 2 days following which the makers will being with their marketing plan. “It’s less than 20 days to go for release and the team is literally on fire to spread awareness around the film. The latest that they can wait is till coming Monday; after that, there will be very little time to release," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“A 10-Day campaign is needed for OMG 2 from trailer to release and the team is hoping all of it to be settled. Right, there is ample panic amongst the team, and Akshay Kumar too is pulling all his contacts to get OMG 2 cleared for a theatrical release," the source added.