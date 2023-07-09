OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Wows Fans As Lord Shiva; Full Promo Out Day After SRK's Jawan Prevue

Akshay Kumar has impressed fans with his Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2 aka Oh My God 2, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Akshay has now confirmed the release date for the teaser of OMG 2, which has generated a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a small clip from the film along with the announcement that the OMG 2 teaser will release on July 11, a day after Shah Rukh Khan drops the prevue of Jawan.

In the announcement video, Akshay was seen wearing a wig and a blue paint on his neck along with ashes smeared on his forehead, symbolising Lord Shiva. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11."

Advertisement

While the teaser is expected to release digitally, a source told Pinkvilla that the teaser will be attached to Mission: Impossible 7. “Akshay Kumar and team are ready to start the campaign of their August 11, 2023 release, Oh My God 2 with a teaser launch. The same teaser will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7 across the country from July 12. The teaser has been certified ‘U’ with a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds," a source said.