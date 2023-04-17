On 30th Anniversary of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, An Unseen Pic of Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor, on Sunday, remembered dear friend and colleague Satish Kaushik on the 30th anniversary of their film, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Kaushik, who directed the movie, passed away in March 2023. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sridevi, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, and Jackie Shroff. The movie, which marked a significant milestone in Anil Kapoor’s career, remains a beloved classic among Bollywood fans. Despite having a high budget and featuring a talented cast, the 1993 film failed to make an impact at the box office.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the sets of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja where he can be seen posing with director Satish Kaushik, producer Boney Kapoor and legendary actress Sridevi.

He wrote, “A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart… directed by my friend Satish… 30 years ago… the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend… I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one!"

Anil Kapoor’s recent post brought back fond memories for many of his fans, one user expressed their love for the movie, stating, “It’s one of my all-time favourite movies! The train scene shot was so ahead of its time. I can still watch it."

Another praised the star-studded cast and wrote, “Wonderful film - If it flopped, it does not mean it was a bad film. It’s a huge film with an incredible star cast. Love and affection to all the team and to the ones not with us - Sridevi ji and the director himself, Satish ji."

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha also shared her memory of watching Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja with her family on the big screen. She commented: “Watched it in the hall as a 7-year-old with my folks as a reward! Was an unbeatable fan for Mr India and wanted to see my favourite pair unite. Bought the cassette, (loved chu chu ka murabba), the train scene and so much more. Was an ambitious film for the time as well."

To celebrate Satish Kaushik’s 67th birth anniversary, a special event was organised by Anupam Kher, which was attended by several prominent Bollywood personalities including Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

During the event, Azmi shared a memory of Kaushik’s difficult time after the failure of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. She said, “After the film failed, he was a ‘dukhi aatma’ (sad soul) and he had this feeling that, ‘now I should die.’ He was on the first floor and when he looked down from there, because he was finding ways to commit suicide, there was a party going on. He saw potatoes and brinjals being fried. So, he was like, ‘yaar main aloo baigan ke beech mein agar kud ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi’ (If I jump and die between potatoes and brinjals, it would be a terrible way to go)."

