Veteran Marathi actress Vandana Gupte is one of the known faces of the Marathi entertainment industry. She has dominated the hearts of the audience for many years through her various movies and serials. She is also very active on social media. However, recently on the occasion of her 50th anniversary, Vandana shared a sweet video and a couple of pictures which are gaining attention all over social media.

On her 50th anniversary, Vandana once again tied the knot with her husband Shirish Gupte and was seen exchanging garlands. In the pictures, Vandana was seen in a coral colour silk saree with golden detailing. She wore a traditional necklace set and a big maroon bindi to complete her look. Her husband was seen in a grey suit and black trousers. Sharing the post Vandana wrote, “Celebrated our 50th Marriage Anniversary! My sister in law’s and nieces flew from USA and Canada and our beloved daughter, Swapna, came from West Indies just to be with us on our special day! They arranged a small marriage setup at home. So that we can relive our most precious moment once again. What made me happy and amused was that our children could attend and enjoy our Wedding! Thank you everyone for making our day more special with your heartwarming presence!"

Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Happy Golden Jubilee Anniversary to both of you Vandanataai", and another wrote, “Wow happy 50th wedding anniversary to both of you." “Wow! How lovely! Happy anniversary! Touchwood!" commented a third user. Many dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Vandana often shares pictures with her husband. A few days back the actress shared a cute selfie with her husband as they visited a mall in Mumbai. Sharing the post she wrote, “Me and hubby" in the caption with a pink heart emoji.

Vandana got married to criminal defence lawyer Shirish Gupte 50 years ago. She is the daughter of noted classical singer Manik Varma and Shri Amar Varma, and the sister of Bharati Achrekar and Rani Varma.

Taking about her professional front, she is most well-known for her role as Nilambari Pandey in Zee TV’s comedy serial Kareena Kareena. She was a part of many popular movies like Barayan, Bucket List, What’s up Lagna, Photocopy, Family Katta, Malati Madhukar, Double Seat, Andhali Koshimbir and Time Please, to name a few.

