Tamil actor Raghuvaran was a popular face of the South entertainment industry. He passed away on March 19, 2008, due to organ failure. He has worked in popular movies like Sivaji-the boss, Shiva and Anjali. Raghuvaran had a huge fan base. Recently, on the occasion of his 15th death anniversary, his ex-wife and actress Rohini penned an emotional note remembering him. Her post went viral on social media. Rohini tweeted a picture of Raghuvaran and wrote, “March 19th, 2008 started as a normal day but changed everything for me and Rishi. Raghu would have loved this phase of cinema so much and he’d have been happier as an actor too."

One of Raghuvaran’s fans commented, “15 years… still remember seeing this tragic news on TV. A fantastic actor went too soon". Another one wrote, “It was a shock even for those who did not know him. I can only imagine what your family endured. Gives me hope that his memory now reflects mellow regret - perhaps in a few years I can remember my mom without paroxysmal grief. Indian cinema too is poorer for the loss." A third user commented, “We miss you Raghu Sir deeply and wish that you were still here with us. Big fan of his voice and dialogue delivery. Rest in peace, and know that you are loved and missed".

Raghuvaran started his cinematic journey with Malayalam movies. He also portrayed the protagonist in a Tamil soap opera, Oru Manithanin Kathai. Raghuvaranas depicted roles of heroes and even villains in Malayalam, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi films in his over a 26-year long career.

Raghuvaran has appeared in over 200 films in total. He also won a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain for his portrayal in the political action film Mudhalvan. Michael Raj, Megam Karuththirukku, Kootu Puzhukkal, and Kavithai Paada Neramillai are among his other well-known films.

Raghuvaran married actress Rohini in 1996. The duo have a son named Rishi Varan, who was born in 2000. The couple later separated and divorced in 2004.

