On Actor Vijayakanth's 71st Birthday, A Look At His Influential Career In Tamil Cinema

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswam, also known as Vijayakanth, played a crucial role in elevating the Tamil film industry and Nadigar Sangam (the South Indian Artistes’ Association), to a reputable status in the nation. Yesterday, he celebrated his 71st birthday. Recently, he also marked his 40-year completion in the Tamil film industry, and he stands as the sole actor to have worked in more than 150 Tamil films.

His entire career has been dedicated solely to Tamil cinema. Despite having his films dubbed in various languages, he remained committed to Tamil Nadu audiences. In an era dominated by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth managed to establish himself as an undeniable force in the Tamil industry. His selection of roles propelled him to the same level of prominence as Rajini and Kamal, and these three actors collectively reigned over the Tamil film domain during the 1980s and 1990s.

Vijayakanth entered the acting scene with MA Kaja’s Inikkum Ilamai in 1979, playing an antagonist role. Despite the initial failures of Inikkum Ilamai and subsequent films, he persevered in choosing diverse characters. His breakthrough arrived with Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam (1980), a film that was part of the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India. He truly showcased his prowess with SA Chandrasekhar’s Sattam Oru Iruttarai, establishing himself as a formidable presence.

Advertisement

In 1984, a remarkable year for him, he had an impressive 18 film releases, a record unmatched by any other Tamil actor in a single year. Vijayakanth also marked a significant milestone as the lead in Annai Bhoomi 3D, the first-ever 3D film in Tamil cinema, alongside Tiger Prabhakar. His career flourished with numerous Filmfare awards and a string of successful movies spanning various genres.