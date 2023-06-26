On Actress Jyotika's Workout Video, Husband Surya's Comment Is A Winner

Tamil actress Jyotika seems to be the latest inspiration icon when it comes to fitness. The 44-year-old has been posting some insane stills from her workout regime which could give youngsters in their 20s a run for their money. Jyotika’s training is sure to take away your Monday Blues and make you run to the gym even after a tiring long day’s work.

While most fitness addicts depend on lifting weights to keep their bodies in shape, in the video posted by Jyotika, she can be seen resorting to functional training as well. Functional training is a type of workout where you use your body weight to push or pull your body and is an extremely efficient method to increase strength, endurance, flexibility and of course, lose weight. Handstands, hanging crunches, lunges, deadlifts and leg presses along with cardio are just some of the exercises she can be seen doing. Take a look at the video.