On Adipurush Release Day, Aamir Khan Sends Best Wishes To Prabhas And Kriti Sanon

Finally, the wait for one of the most anticipated films of the year is over as Adipurush has finally hit the screens today. The movie, which has been directed by Om Raut, faced backlash after its first teaser was released, because of shoddy VFX and the alleged misrepresentation of mythological characters. While veteran actors like Mukesh Khanna criticised the trailer later, Adipurush received best wishes from Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, just a day before its release.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a trailer of Adipurush on Instagram and wished the entire team all the best. The official handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, “May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world." All the lead actors of the film, along with director Om Raut and T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar were tagged in the post. Take a look:

The trailer shared by Aamir Khan Productions depicts the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana and Jatayu’s attempt to stop him. It also shows Lord Ram preparing his army to attack Lanka and rescue Sita from Ravan’s clutches.