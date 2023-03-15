HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALIA BHATT: We can’t keep calm because it’s Alia Bhatt’s birthday. The actress, who last year embraced motherhood, turns 30 today. With every performance on the big screen, Alia has been winning our hearts again and again. Whether it’s the young college girl Shanaya in Student Of The Year or the bold Gangubai Kathiawadi, she is a complete package.

Chartbuster music has always been a note-worthy highlight of Alia’s blooming career. Several Bollywood numbers featuring her remains in our heart and mind - rent-free. On her special day, let us take a look at some of her songs:

Kesariya

Even before the full Kesariya song from Brahmastra’s album was released, fans titled it the love anthem of 2022. Written and composed by Pritam, Kesariya has been sung by Arijit Singh. The song has been made available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from the catchy tune and lyrics, it was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry which left us spellbound.

Meri Jaan

The song, composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by Kumaar, is shot entirely in a vintage car, highlighting the lead actors’ passionate yet mischievous chemistry. From the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the song features Alia along with Shantanu Maheshwari. Meri Jaan is an instant mood lifter, and Neeti Mohan’s voice sets the tone perfectly.

Samjhawan (Unplugged)

The original track from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya was sung by Arijit Singh. However, later on, Alia herself tried her vocals for the first time in the unplugged version of this romantic number.

Dilbaro

Marriage of a daughter is definitely a happy yet emotional moment for a family. And the song Dilbaro from the film Raazi captures the emotions rightly. Despite the fact that Alia Bhatt’s character was on a mission, the feeling of being separated from your family leaves you teary eyes. The song’s lyrics were written by veteran writer-lyricist Gulzar, and the music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Patakka Gudd

This AR Rahman song, performed by the Nooran sisters, became an instant hit in 2014. The Highway song depicts the experience of gaining freedom for the first time, in a world where there is nothing to fear.

Love You Zindagi

There is more than one thing to love about Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi. The film provided us with a wealth of endearing melodies. And, Love you Zindagi is one of the most loved ones. Of course, Jasleen Royal’s mesmerising voice and Alia’s happy vibes are a bonus.

Ishq Wala Love

This is where it all started for Alia Bhatt. Her debut film Student of The Year. If we are talking about romantic Bollywood songs, it is not possible that you miss this love anthem.

Alia Bhatt’s innocence and her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made this soulful track one of our favourites.

