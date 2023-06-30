On Allari Naresh's 41st Birthday, Makers Announce His 62nd Film

Allari Naresh is known for his comical roles in the South Indian film Industry. The actor celebrates his 41st birthday today. He has been a part of more than 55 films and has left an indelible mark on the audience through his comedy. He is the son of the veteran Telugu director and producer EVV Satyanarayana. Naresh made his acting debut with the film Allari, which was directed by Ravi Babu. The actor has been part of some of the most exciting projects like Maharishi, Sudigaadu, Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam, Brother of Bommali, James Bond, and more.

In a career spanning almost 21 years, Naresh has earned two Filmfare Awards South, one Nandi Award, and one South Indian International Movie Award for his work. He is among the few actors who had seven releases in the year 2010, and among these films, Betting Bangaraju, Saradaga Kasepu, and Kathi Kantha Rao were super hits at the box office.

Allari Naresh Announces New Film

On the occasion of Naresh’s birthday, a new film was introduced which is tentatively titled #N62. With this, he will be joining hands with the director Subbu Mangadevi and the film will be bankrolled by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the banner of Hasya Movies. The production banner tweeted the same announcing the film of Allari Naresh, In doing so, the makers of the film have released the concept video starring the superstar.