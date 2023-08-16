Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » On Arjun’s Birthday, Makers Of Leo Share A Glimpse Of His Character

On Arjun’s Birthday, Makers Of Leo Share A Glimpse Of His Character

Actor Arjun, known as the Action King, is set to have a significant role in the film.
Actor Arjun, known as the Action King, is set to have a significant role in the film.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 18:01 IST

Chennai, India

Advertisement

The film's creators celebrated this special occasion by revealing Arjun's role in the movie.

Leo, the highly awaited Tamil movie of the year, is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on October 19. Renowned actor Arjun, known as the Action King, is set to have a significant role in the film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled Arjun’s character, Harold Das, on August 15, Arjun’s birthday, through a social media post. The film’s creators celebrated this special occasion by revealing Arjun’s role in the movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj provided a sneak peek of Arjun’s appearance in the movie, introducing the character #HaroldDas. He posted the glimpse with a caption, “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you, @akarjunofficial, sir, for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseOfHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun".

Advertisement

Previously, the character Antony Das, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt, was introduced, sparking speculation among viewers that Arjun’s character, Harold Das, might be his brother in the film due to their shared surname. However, the filmmakers have maintained a sense of mystery around this connection.

Leo boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Other notable names in the movie include Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Matthew Thomas, and Sandy. Anurag Kashyap also makes a cameo appearance. The film’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • In addition to his directing career, Anurag Kashyap has explored acting roles in several films. Furthermore, he is involved in three Tamil movies, one of which is the highly anticipated film Leo

    Looking back on this journey, Kashyap conveyed his deep respect for the filmmakers he has partnered with, sharing, “All of them are exceptional creators, and collaborating with each has been truly fulfilling. My aspiration came true. I openly expressed my desire to have a standout scene in a Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. After Lokesh saw the interview, he reached out, saying, ‘Sir, I’ve penned something for you.’ When your genuine cinephile admiration is reciprocated by filmmakers, it’s a remarkable connection. The experience was absolutely wonderful."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 18:01 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App